Here’s the latest information from Volusia County’s Emergency Operations Center.
Citizens Information Center
The Citizens Information Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice. County staff is available to answer questions and provide information. Residents can call 866-345-0345.
Insurance
Residents who have suffered property damage are encouraged to contact their insurance company as soon as possible.
County courts
All courthouse locations in Volusia County will be closed through Wednesday, Oct. 5. The Monday and Tuesday closures are storm related. The courthouses will be closed Wednesday for Yom Kippur.
Scams
Scammers often pose as relief effort agencies after natural disasters. If you receive an email requesting donations, and you cannot verify the integrity of the message, do not respond or click on links in the message.
When making donations to agencies or applying for disaster assistance, be aware that scammers are on the loose. Make sure the agency you are donating to is legitimate. When applying for disaster assistance, make sure you are dealing directly with FEMA. FEMA will never ask for an application fee.
The Emergency Operations Center is aware that at least one local church was told by a non-FEMA agency that the church needed to pay $599 to apply for assistance. This was a scam. Churches, agencies and individuals should contact FEMA directly. FEMA will never ask for an application fee.
Burning yard waste
County officials ask residents to be respectful when burning yard waste until power is restored. Many homeowners are leaving their windows open to get fresh air, and the smoke is entering their homes.
St. Johns River is a no-wake zone
Because of extreme flooding, the entire St. Johns River is a no-wake zone. Any wake at all could send water into homes. Law enforcement has a strong presence along the river and is monitoring conditions.
SNAP info
The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) received approval from the federal government to issue the mass replacement of SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits for those households that did not receive the early release of benefits on Sept. 27. DCF automatically uploaded the benefit to EBT cards on Monday, Oct.3. Individuals do not need to visit a DCF office to apply in person.
Food resources
The Bridge is providing hot lunch and dinner at 421 S. Palmetto Ave., DeLand, to anyone in the community. The center will serve lunch at noon and dinner at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Dinner will be available at 5 p.m. today.
The pantry at The Neighborhood Center, 434 S. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, will be open to anyone in need from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon Friday.
County-maintained boat ramps
All county-maintained boat ramps are closed until further notice.
