Due to the recent spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the 14 branches of the Volusia County Public Library system have canceled all indoor, face-to-face programs for youths and adults.
There are no plans at this time to close the branches, and staff continues to provide service inside the branches, online and by phone. Residents can stop by their local branch to browse and check out materials.
For more information about the Volusia County Public Library, visit https://volusialibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.