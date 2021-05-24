The 14 branches of the Volusia County Public Library will return to normal schedules on June 1.
The most significant changes are that the regional libraries will be open on Sundays and the smaller branches will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesdays.
The hours of operation follow:
The six regional libraries will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. This includes the Daytona Beach Regional Library, DeLand Regional Library, Deltona Regional Library, New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, Ormond Beach Regional Library, and the Port Orange Regional Library.
The DeBary Public Library and Edgewater Public Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Hope Place Public Library and John H. Dickerson Heritage Library will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The Lake Helen, Oak Hill, Orange City and Pierson public libraries will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The Oak Hill Public Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
For more information about the Volusia County Public Library, visit www.volusialibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.