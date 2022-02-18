Volusia County’s Parks, Recreation and Culture Division will coordinate a spring break camp for children ages 5 to 12 at Gemini Springs Park, 37 Dirksen Drive, DeBary.
The camps will be offered from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 14 through March 18.
County staff will lead supervised activities, indoor and outdoor games, field trips, and arts and crafts. Five-year-olds must have completed kindergarten.
Registration will be held from 9 a.m to noon on Saturday, Feb. 26, and 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 4, in the red barn at Gemini Springs Park, 37 Dirksen Drive, DeBary. The cost is $65 per child and includes field trips.
Payment must be submitted upon registration by check or money order. Cash will not be accepted.
For more information, call Recreation Superintendent Matt Coleman at 386-736-5953.
