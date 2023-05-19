Volusia County’s Planning and Development Services Division will host five public workshops to explain changes to the future land use element in the county’s Comprehensive Plan. The public is invited to attend and provide input on how they would like to see Volusia County grow.
The meetings, which will be held in each of the County Council’s five districts, are scheduled for these dates and locations:
District 1: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, in the first-floor training room of the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand
District 2: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway
District 3: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, in the Hester Building at the Volusia County Fairgrounds, 3150 E. New York Ave., DeLand
District 4: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St.
District 5: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at the Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave.
Two or more County Council members plan to attend each meeting. Their presence and participation may constitute a public meeting for purposes of Florida Statutes Section 286.011.
For more information, contact Planner Kristen Ray at kray@ volusia.org.
