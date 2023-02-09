Would you like to make a difference in your community? The Volusia County Council is seeking applicants for positions on advisory boards that research and make recommendations on topics affecting the community. Applicants are needed for 17 county boards due to expiring terms:
- Agri-Business Inter-Relationship Committee
- Animal Control Advisory Board
- Children and Families Advisory Board
- Cultural Council of Volusia County
- Educational Facilities Authority
- ECHO Advisory Committee
- Halifax Area Advertising Authority
- Historic Preservation Board
- Library Advisory Board
- Spring Hill Community Redevelopment Agency
- Planning and Land Development Regulation Commission
- Southeast Volusia Advertising Authority
- SunRail Customer Advisory Committee
- Tourist Development Council
- Value Adjustment Board
- Volunteer Firefighter Retirement Advisory Board
- Volusia Forever
- West Volusia Tourism Advertising Authority
The advisory boards were established to give citizens input into what happens in their community and to advise the County Council on matters that affect residents and their county government. Applicants should have the expertise necessary to accomplish the board’s objectives, a reputation for integrity and community service, and an interest or experience in the area of board service desired.
Members will be selected by the Volusia County Council. Applications and more information are available at www.volusia.org/advisory.
For information about the duties and responsibilities of advisory boards, contact Deputy Clerk Karissa Green at kgreen@ volusia.org or 386-736-5920, ext. 12613.
