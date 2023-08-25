The Volusia County Council is seeking applicants for positions on 13 advisory boards that make recommendations on topics affecting the county.
Applicants will be accepted countywide, unless otherwise indicated, from the following boards.
- Agri-Business Interrelationship Committee (one opening)
- Animal Control Advisory Board (two openings)
- Business Incubator Advisory Board (four openings)
- Children and Families Advisory Board (two openings). Applicants must live in District 1 (DeLand and northwest Volusia) or District 5 (southwest Volusia).
- Code Enforcement Board (two positions for openings beginning Nov. 19). Applicants must be an architect, businessperson, engineer, general contractor, subcontractor or realtor.
- Contractor Licensing and Construction Appeals Board (one opening for a community representative). Applicants for this position may never have been a member or practitioner of a profession regulated by the board or a member of any closely related profession.
- Cultural Council (one opening). Applicants must live in District 5 (southwest Volusia).
- Environmental and Natural Resources Advisory Committee (one opening)
- Volusia Growth Management Commission (one opening)
- Historic Preservation Board (two openings). Applicants must live in east Volusia.
- Housing Finance Authority (one opening beginning Oct. 16)
- Library Advisory Board (two openings). One position is for a person who lives in District 1 (West Volusia); the other position is open to all county residents.
- Personnel Board (two openings that begin Jan. 1)
The advisory boards were established to give citizens input into what happens in their community and to advise the County Council on matters that affect residents and their county government. Applicants should have the expertise necessary to accomplish the board’s objectives, a reputation for integrity and community service, and an interest or experience in the area of board service desired.
Members will be selected by the Volusia County Council. Applications and more information are available at www.volusia.org/advisory.
For information about the duties and responsibilities of advisory boards, contact Deputy Clerk Karissa Green at kgreen@volusia.org or 386-736- 5920, ext. 12613.
