Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division is seeking sites to serve children in the 2022 summer food program, which will run from June 6 through Aug. 12.
The federally funded program provides free and nutritious meals to children ages 18 and younger in geographical areas where at least 50% of the children are eligible to receive free or reduced school meals.
A site must be an organization – such as a school, public agency, day care or nonprofit located in Volusia County – and must have capacity to receive daily meal deliveries and distribute meals to children.
There is no cost to participate. Refrigerators will be provided if needed. Participating sites must adhere to health and safety guidelines.
Informational sessions
Community Assistance staff will host the following informational sessions for interested sites to learn about the program and submit an application.
2 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at the New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway
2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the John H. Dickerson Heritage Library, 411 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach
3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, in the firstfloor training rooms of the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand
2 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at the Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave.
A virtual session will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24. Register at www.volusia.org/ summerfood.
Interested sites may request an application by contacting Patricia Hubbard at 386-736- 5956, ext. 12984, or phubbard@volusia.org. Applications must be submitted by March 18.
Any person who believes he or she has been discriminated against in any USDA-related activity should call 800-795-3272 or 202-720-6382 (TTY) or write to USDA, Director of the Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Ave. SW, Washington, D.C. 20250- 9410.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.