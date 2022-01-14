The Volusia County Council has formed three community work groups that will meet regularly to address affordable housing issues and develop a recommended action plan to make housing more attainable for low-income residents.
Known as “affinity” groups, the groups will consist of community advocates and are being led by members of the county’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee. They will focus on community land trusts, funding and land development regulations.
The groups will meet from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at the Emergency Operations Center, 3825 Tiger Bay Road, Daytona Beach. Meeting dates are:
- Funding Affinity Group: Jan. 12, Feb. 9 and March 9
- Land Development Regulation Affinity Group: Jan. 19, Feb. 16 and March 23
- Community Land Trust Affinity Group: Jan. 26, Feb. 23 and March 30
Materials will be posted before each meeting at www.volusia.org/affordable-housingsummit. The public is invited to attend the meetings in person or virtually. To obtain virtual registration links, contact Sarah Presley at spresley@volusia. org or 386-943-7029.
Group members
The groups will review their reports with the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee at 2 p.m. April 13 at Hope Place, 1340 Wright St., Daytona Beach. At a later date, the proposed plan will be presented to the County Council for consideration, adoption and implementation.
Anne Evans, an advocate for the homeless, is chairing the Community Land Trust Affinity Group.
Other members are Chris Edwards, director of CRA and economic development for the City of New Smyrna Beach; Lisa Hamilton, an extension agent with the University of Florida/Volusia County; New Smyrna Beach City Commissioner Randy Hartman; attorney Nika Hosseini; VCARD Executive Director Kerry Karl; retired physical therapist and FAITH member Susanne Kennedy; retiree John Nicholson; and investor and builder Jason Ware.
DJ Lebo, chief executive officer of the Early Learning Coalition of Flagler & Volusia, is chairing the Land Development Regulation Affinity Group. Other members are realtors Phyllis Allen and Tracey Barlow; real estate developer Scott Banta; FAITH member Karen Delisle; attorney Jessica Gow; Randy Jenkins, executive director of the West Volusia Habitat for Humanity; Trinity Kutschinski, public affairs director for the Apartment Association of Greater Orlando; Joanna Maldonado, a housing counselor for Mid-Florida Housing Partnership; urban planner Saralee Morrissey; and business consultant Bob Williams.
Waylan Niece, operations director for The Neighborhood Center of West Volusia, is chairing the Funding Affinity Group. Other members are consultants Jim Cameron and Jeanette Duerr; resident Deborah Crane; developer and builder Grey Dodge; Lydia Gregg, a housing counselor for the Mid-Florida Housing Partnership; FAITH member Jackie Mole; retired real estate broker Ron Nowviskie; Lorranine Pedro, a health program educator and housing care manager for the Florida Department of Health; Tarneisha Thomas, prosperity program manager for Food Brings Hope; and Jeff White, executive director for the Volusia-Flagler County Coalition for the Homeless.
