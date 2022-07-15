Residents interested in arts and culture programs are encouraged to apply for membership on Volusia County’s Cultural Council Advisory Board.
The Cultural Council advises the Volusia County Council on matters relating to cultural arts and is the state-designated local arts agency for the county.
The board has at least two openings for county residents who will review and rank the county’s annual cultural grants and support the community’s history and visual and performing arts.
Members will be selected by the Volusia County Council. Applications are available at www.volusia. org/advisory.
For more information, contact Robert Redd at 386-736-5953 ext. 15872 or rredd@volusia.org.
