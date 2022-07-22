The Cultural Council of Volusia County will hold a special meeting to review applications for the fiscal year 2022-2023 Community Cultural Grant program.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Friday, July 22, in the County Council Chambers of the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand. The meeting is open to the public.
Thirty-two nonprofit organizations will present their applications for funding. Each organization will be given a brief opportunity to update Cultural Council members about their programs and respond to members’ questions. Applications will be reviewed in reverse alphabetical order. Organizations applying for the grant are:
West Volusia Historical Society
USA Dance – Greater Daytona Chapter
Southeast Volusia Historical Society
Shoestring Theatre
Sands Theater Center
Pioneer Settlement for the Creative Arts
Ormond Memorial Art Museum
Ormond Beach Historical Society
Museum of Arts & Sciences
Museum of Art, DeLand
Mary S. Harrell Black Heritage Museum
Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
IMAGES: A Festival of the Arts
Hub on Canal
Heritage Preservation Trust
Halifax Historical Society
Gateway Center for the Arts
Florida Wing, Commemorative Air Force
Florida Surf Film Festival
Fall Festival of the Arts DeLand
Enterprise Preservation Society
DeLand Naval Air Station
Daytona Playhouse
Daytona Beach Symphony Society
Daytona Beach Choral Society
Cinematique of Daytona
Bel Canto Singers of Daytona
Atlantic Center for the Arts
Artists’ Workshop of New Smyrna Beach
ArtHaus
Art League of Daytona Beach
African American Museum of the Arts
Grant scores will be announced, but recommended award amounts will be determined after the county’s budgeting process is completed. Final approval rests with the Volusia County Council. Funding for this grant program comes from the Volusia County Government’s general fund allocation for cultural and heritage programs.
For more information, contact Volusia County Cultural Coordinator Robert Redd at rredd@ volusia.org or 386-736-5953, ext. 15872.
