The Cultural Council of Volusia County will hold a special meeting to review applications for the fiscal year 2022-2023 Community Cultural Grant program.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Friday, July 22, in the County Council Chambers of the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand. The meeting is open to the public.  

Thirty-two nonprofit organizations will present their applications for funding. Each organization will be given a brief opportunity to update Cultural Council members about their programs and respond to members’ questions. Applications will be reviewed in reverse alphabetical order. Organizations applying for the grant are:

Thirty-two nonprofit organizations will present their applications for funding. Each organization will be given a brief opportunity to update Cultural Council members about their programs and respond to members’ questions. Applications will be reviewed in reverse alphabetical order. Organizations applying for the grant are:

West Volusia Historical Society

USA Dance – Greater Daytona Chapter

Southeast Volusia Historical Society

Shoestring Theatre

Sands Theater Center

Pioneer Settlement for the Creative Arts

Ormond Memorial Art Museum

Ormond Beach Historical Society

Museum of Arts & Sciences

Museum of Art, DeLand

Mary S. Harrell Black Heritage Museum

Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

IMAGES: A Festival of the Arts

Hub on Canal

Heritage Preservation Trust

Halifax Historical Society

Gateway Center for the Arts

Florida Wing, Commemorative Air Force

Florida Surf Film Festival

Fall Festival of the Arts DeLand

Enterprise Preservation Society

DeLand Naval Air Station

Daytona Playhouse

Daytona Beach Symphony Society

Daytona Beach Choral Society

Cinematique of Daytona

Bel Canto Singers of Daytona

Atlantic Center for the Arts

Artists’ Workshop of New Smyrna Beach

ArtHaus

Art League of Daytona Beach

African American Museum of the Arts

Grant scores will be announced, but recommended award amounts will be determined after the county’s budgeting process is completed. Final approval rests with the Volusia County Council. Funding for this grant program comes from the Volusia County Government’s general fund allocation for cultural and heritage programs.

For more information, contact Volusia County Cultural Coordinator Robert Redd at rredd@ volusia.org or 386-736-5953, ext. 15872.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.