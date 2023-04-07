Volusia Forever is purchasing and preserving lands that will benefit humans and wildlife for years to come. Sellers who want their property to be considered for purchase may apply at volusia. org/forever from April 1 through May 15.
Approved by taxpayers in 2000 and 2020, Volusia Forever finances the acquisition and improvement of environmentally sensitive, water resource protection and outdoor recreation lands, as well as working forests and farmlands.
Applications are evaluated based on the extent that properties enhance corridors and connectivity and whether they are of significant size to achieve meaningful conservation objectives, are facing an imminent loss to development, allow for completion of projects begun under the previous program, and/or serve as additions to existing conservation lands.
For more information about land purchases, visit volusia.org/forever or contact Tim Telfer at ttelfer@volusia.org or 386-943-7081, ext. 13460.
