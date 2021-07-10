The Volusia Forever and ECHO advisory committees will meet with the Volusia County Council at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, in the first-floor training room of the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand. The Volusia Forever committee will meet first, followed by the ECHO committee at 3:45 p.m.
During the workshop, members of each committee will present recommended changes to the existing programs.
Residents may listen in person or virtually. A link will be posted at www.volusia.org/forever-advisory and www.volusia.org/echo-committee.
For more information, contact Brad Burbaugh at bburbaugh@volusia.org or 386-943-7081, ext. 13455.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.