The Volusia Forever Advisory Committee will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, June 11, in first-floor training rooms of the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand.
Committee members will review the existing criteria and process as well as the comments and suggests received from the public at recent listening sessions.
For more information, contact Sarah Presley at spresley@volusia.org or
386-943-7029,ext. 12956.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.