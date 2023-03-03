Volusia County Public Library’s 14 branches will participate in the Library Snapshot Day on March 15. The libraries will collect statistics, receive comments and take photographs to exhibit how people use library services.
“We invite everyone to stop by and explore the wide range of services and resources we have to offer,” said Library Services Director Lucinda Colee. “By participating in this event, you can help us demonstrate our libraries’ profound impact on our community.”
The last one was held in 2020. Due to the pandemic, the event could not be held in 2021 and 2022. During the snapshot day in 2020, nearly 8,500 people visited a county library.
Highlights from the 2020 event were:
- 6,897 items were checked out
- 944 questions were answered by reference librarians
- 778 computer sessions were held
- 772 individuals attended a program held at a library
- 159 received computer literacy training
- 63 new library cards were issued
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.