Volusia County’s Community Assistance and Veterans Services offices are undergoing changes to improve services for residents.
The Community Assistance Division will no longer have staff in the Florida Department of Health building, 717 Canal St., New Smyrna Beach. Staff will relocate to the existing Community Assistance office in the Florida Department of Health building, 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach. Community Assistance also has offices at 123 W. Indiana Ave. and 121 Rich Ave., DeLand; and 775 Harley Strickland Blvd., Orange City.
The Veterans Services office will expand into the New Smyrna Beach office vacated by Community Assistance and provide full-time staff Monday through Friday. Veterans Services also has offices at 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand; 775 Harley Strickland Blvd., Orange City; and the Florida Department of Health building, 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach.
Residents now can drop off documents for Community Assistance at any of Volusia County Public Library’s 14 branches. This service will be available to anyone who is asked to provide documentation by Community Assistance staff. Library staff will route copies of the documents to Community Assistance.
For more information, call Community Assistance at 386-736-5956 or Veterans Services at 386-740-5102.
