The Volusia County Council is seeking volunteers to serve on the Historic Preservation Board, which issues certificates of designation for eligible historic resources (structures, archaeological sites and historic districts) and certificates of appropriateness for demolition, alteration, relocation and new construction.
The nine-member board was created to advise the County Council on all matters related to historic preservations policy, including use, management and maintenance of county-owned historic resources.
Applicants should have the expertise from the disciplines of architecture, history, architectural history, archaeology, anthropology, cultural geography, planning or other related disciplines or residents who have demonstrated special interest, experience or knowledge in history, archaeology, architecture or related fields.
Members will be selected by the Volusia County Council. Applications and more information are available at www.volusia. org/advisory.
For information about the duties and responsibilities of advisory boards, contact Deputy Clerk Karissa Green at kgreen@volusia. org or 386-736-5920, ext. 12613.
