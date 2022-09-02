Applications are being accepted for Volusia County’s Citizens Academy, a free program designed to educate citizens about county government operations.
The academy will be offered through a mix of in-person sessions, online information and field trips to Volusia County facilities, including the Marine Science Center, DeBary Hall Historic Site, Emergency Operations Center, Tomoka Landfill and the Fire Rescue Training Center. Classes will be held online from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays for 12 weeks beginning Sept. 22.
Topics will include growth management, community services, public protection, public works and budgets. Elected officials and staff will also cover the challenges and issues facing Volusia County.
Participants must be residents of Volusia County and at least 21 years old. Basic knowledge of computers is helpful as class materials are posted online and email is used to communicate with class members.
Applications are available online at www.volusia.org/ citizensacademy and must be submitted by Sept. 12. Class size is limited.
For more information, contact program administrator Erin Hamilton at citizensacademy@volusia.org or 386-736-5951.
