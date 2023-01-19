Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division provides funding to nonprofits, municipalities, schools and churches to administer summer camp services. The 2023 summer camp program will operate from June 5 to Aug. 11.
Organizations must attend one of two workshops, which will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the County Council Chambers at the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand.
Organizations may also attend virtually with a link posted at volusia. org/community_assistance/applications.
Applicants must have proven administrative capacity and at least one year of experience administering a summer camp or similar program.
Participating organizations must operate a camp from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for a minimum of six weeks. Services should include supervised playground activities, sports, crafts and field trips for children ages five through 14. Five-year-olds must have completed kindergarten.
Camps serving primarily special needs children may accept applicants up to age 17. Camps are encouraged to prioritize opportunities for healthy eating and physical activity.
The county will provide scholarships to children whose families are at or below 200% of the current federal poverty guidelines. Providers will be paid per child based on attendance at a rate not exceeding the maximum weekly rate established by the division.
The Children and Families Advisory Board will recommend qualified applicants to the Volusia County Council for final approval.
Applications may be found at volusia.org/community_assistance/applications or by contacting Antoinette Cannon at 386-736-5955, ext. 12962 or acannon@volusia.org. The deadline to submit applications is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1.
County Councilman to host District 4 meeting
Volusia County Council District 4 Representative Troy Kent will host a community meeting from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Michael Crotty Bicentennial Park, 1800 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach. Residents can ask questions and voice concerns during this open discussion.
This is the first in a series of quarterly District Dialogue 4 Residents. Kent represents District 4, which includes Ormond Beach, Ormondby-the-Sea, Holly Hill, the western half of Daytona Beach, and eastern portions of DeLand and DeLeon Springs.
Reservations are not required.
For more information, call 386- 736-5920.
