Votran will operate a limited service schedule on Sunday, July 4. As the holiday falls on a Sunday, only routes that regularly run on Sunday will be impacted by the holiday schedule changes. Riders are encouraged to plan their travel in advance to avoid possible travel conflicts.
Per the Transportation Security Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, riders are required to wear a face mask when using Votran services. Votran has COVID-19 safety protocols in place, including increased cleaning operations.
Sunday service routes affected are as follows:
East Volusia
- Routes 1, 3, 4, 10, 15 and 17 will operate on a regular Sunday schedule from the Intermodal Transportation Facility at the Ocean Center.
- Routes 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 18, 19 and 60 will not operate.
West Volusia & Southeast Volusia
- No service on Sunday.
Votran Gold
- Votran Gold will operate limited service. For more information, contact a reservationist or Votran customer service.
- While the Independence Day holiday is federally observed on Monday, July 5, Votran service will operate normally on Monday.
Holiday schedules can be found online or onboard the bus. Votran riders are encouraged to visit www.votran.org and click the “Join” button at the bottom of the homepage to receive timely notices about bus service changes. The website also provides up-to-date alerts and real-time bus information. Riders can also download the MyStop Mobile app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store.
