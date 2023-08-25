The upcoming Coke Zero Sugar 400 will surge traffic throughout Daytona Beach and neighboring areas.
For those utilizing Votran services, it’s important to anticipate potential delays, interruptions and route deviations on both Friday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Aug. 26. Supplementary detours could come into effect during periods of heightened congestion, redirecting buses onto secondary roads for smoother transit.
Planned adjustments for Friday, Aug. 25:
- Route 11A will not serve the Daytona Flea & Farmers Market, Thames Road or Fentress Boulevard.
- Routes 18 and 19 will not serve Embry-Riddle University or the Daytona Beach International Airport. Buses will use International Speedway Boulevard to and from the Volusia Mall.
- Routes 10N and 11N will not serve the Volusia Mall. They will stay on Bill France and International Speedway boulevards.
Planned adjustments for Saturday, Aug. 26:
- Route 10 will not serve the Volusia Mall. The bus will stay on International Speedway Boulevard to Bill France Boulevard. Passengers should use the stop on International Speedway Boulevard at Midway Avenue.
- Route 11A will not serve the Daytona Flea & Farmers Market, Thames Road or Fentress Boulevard.
- Routes 11A and 11B will not serve the Volusia Mall. Outbound buses will use Bill France Boulevard to International Speedway Boulevard. The routes’ inbound buses will turn from Bill France Boulevard to Jimmy Ann Drive and not serve the Volusia Mall.
- Routes 18 and 19 will not serve Embry-Riddle University, the Daytona Beach International Airport or the Volusia Mall. Buses will use International Speedway Boulevard to and from Bill France Boulevard.
- Routes 10N and 11N will not serve the Volusia Mall. The buses will stay on Bill France and Int’l Speedway boulevards.
- Routes 60 and 10S, serving the vicinity of Daytona International Speedway, do not have planned detours; however, delays are anticipated.
For more information, call customer service at 386-761-7700. Votran route and service information are available at https:// www.votran.org and on the myStop mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.