The Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend will bring heavy traffic to Daytona Beach, and Votran riders should expect potential delays, interruptions and route deviations on Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28. Detours may be implemented without notice when traffic becomes congested, rerouting buses to secondary roads.
Votran reminds all passengers that masks are required to be worn when riding the bus, per the Transportation Security Administration and Centers for Disease Control. Votran has COVID-19 safety protocols in place, including increased cleaning operations.
Routes 10, 11, 18, 19, 60, 10N, and 11N, which serve the area near Daytona International Speedway, will likely have delays.
As this is the first full-capacity race taking place with the new NASCAR schedule, buses will follow regular routing. Votran will re-evaluate traffic conditions for the 2022 event.
Night service may also be impacted Aug. 27 and 28 due to heavy traffic. Regular routing will be in place; however the Daytona Beach Police Department may implement traffic control patterns after the race and Route 10N may be detoured.
Votran riders are encouraged to plan trips in advance. Riders may learn more by visiting votran.org. The website provides up-to-date alerts and real-time bus tracking. It also offers downloadable information for the myStop Mobile app for real-time bus information anywhere on a smartphone.
