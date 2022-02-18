Votran continues to make temporary service adjustments to address current staffing shortages.
Sunday service on Routes 1 and 17 will be modified beginning Sunday, Feb. 20. On these two routes “Tripper” service, which only operates on Sundays, will be eliminated. “Tripper” service is the additional bus that leaves the Intermodal Transit Facility five minutes before the actual Routes 1 and 17 departs. There are no changes to the trips provided under the Americans with Disabilities Act programs.
“Over the past year, transit agencies statewide have had to adjust service due to staffing shortages and hiring difficulties,” said Votran General Manager Kelvin Miller. “Votran is committed to providing safe, reliable service to customers, and we’re working diligently to address these challenges and resume regular service as quickly as possible.”
Other measures being implemented to help address the staffing shortage include a $1,000 employee hiring bonus and retention bonuses. These proactive measures and interim service modifications are designed to ensure service continues to operate smoothly while actively recruiting additional staff.
Due to the situational nature of these changes, printed bus schedules may not reflect the most current operations while service adjustments are in effect. For real-time information, customers should visit Votran.org/take-a-trip.
Riders may also select the “Join” button at the bottom of the homepage to sign up for timely notices about bus service changes. The website also provides up-to-date alerts and real-time bus information. Riders can also download the free MyStop mobile app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for service change information. Votran reminds all riders that masks are required to be worn while onboard, per TSA and CDC requirements. Votran also has enhanced cleaning procedures in place.
Weekend interruptions
Speedweeks will bring heavy traffic to Volusia County, and Votran riders should expect numerous delays, interruptions and route deviations. Detours will be in effect Thursday, Feb. 17, through Sunday, Feb. 20. Detours may change without notice when traffic becomes congested, rerouting buses to secondary roads.
Routes 10, 11, 18, 60, 19, 60, 10N, 11N, and 10S, which serve the area near Daytona International Speedway, will have deviations and schedule adjustments. There will be no service to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the Daytona Beach International Airport, or the Daytona Beach Flea Market during this time.
Votran riders are encouraged to plan trips in advance. Riders may learn more by visiting votran.org. The website provides upto-date alerts and real-time bus tracking. It also offers downloadable information for the myStop mobile app for real-time bus information anywhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.