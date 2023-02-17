Speedweeks will bring heavy traffic to Daytona Beach and surrounding areas. Votran riders should expect potential delays, interruptions and route deviations through Sunday, Feb 19. Additional detours may be implemented without notice when traffic becomes congested to reroute buses to secondary roads.
Planned adjustments currently known are:
- Route 11A will not serve the Daytona Flea & Farmers Market, Thames Road or Fentress Boulevard.
- Routes 18 and 19 will not serve Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University or the Daytona Beach International Airport. Buses will use International Speedway Boulevard to and from the Volusia Mall.
- Routes 10, 11B, 60, 10N, 11N and 10S, which serve the area near the Daytona International Speedway, currently do not have planned detours but will likely have delays.
Votran riders are encouraged to plan trips in advance. Riders may learn more by visiting votran.org.
The website provides up-to-date alerts and real-time bus tracking. It also offers downloadable information for the myStop mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.