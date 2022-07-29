Water/Ways exhibit underway in Palm Coast

Water/Ways, a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street (MoMS) opened on Saturday, July 9. The exhibit will have weekly themes and special events through Sept. 3. The exhibition is presented by the African American Cultural Society, Inc., in partnership with the Florida Humanities.
Water/Ways is on view in their African American Museum and Cultural Center’s Founders Gallery located at 4422 N. US Hwy 1, Palm Coast.
On Saturday, July 30, from 3 to 5 p.m., there will be a special presentation titled What is an Aquifer?
Laura La Beur, Education and Outreach Coordinator, Office of Communications, St. Johns River Water Management District, will showcase an interactive demo weekly on the watershed. She will speak about the Floridian Aquifer and other related topics.
The Floridan aquifer averages 1,000 feet thick, and freshwater can extend to a depth of 2,000 feet below the land surface. Learn about the importance of this source of freshwater to Floridians and surrounding neighbors and how we affect it.
Every Saturday, weather permitting, there will be a festival atmosphere from 11 to 5 p.m. with food trucks, qater safety classes, St. Johns Water Management watershed demos, and an occasional visit from the Flagler Sheriff’s marine boat division and fire department.
Register in advance
During the traveling exhibit’s stay in Flagler County, a museum docent will be on hand to give tours and answer questions about the Water/Ways exhibit. Tours are conducted in groups hourly, and lectures are two hours including the one-hour tour. Admission is free with a ticket. Register in advance or at the door.
The “Water/Ways” exhibition explores the endless motion of the water cycle - from water’s effect on landscape, settlement and migration, to its impact on culture and spirituality. Interactive stations in the exhibition provide visitors with opportunities to explore water from both scientific and cultural perspectives as well as encourage conversations about water’s enduring impact on our daily lives.
Funding for this program was provided through a grant from Florida Humanities with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
For more information, visit aacspalmcoast. org.
