Youth Black History event marks 20th year with program at AACS

In the wake of a rejection of an African American history course for Florida students, the Youth Black History Committee ushered in a recent 20th Annual Youth Black History Program, touting a theme, “Celebrating 20 Years of Our History – Who We Are Has Made a Difference!”
A crowd gathered at the African American Cultural Society (AACS) featured youth performers, personified by emotions, and accompanied by song, dance, audience participation, onscreen visuals and surprises.
“Today marks 20 years in the life of Youth Black History, a special event for AACS and even a special event for our ethnic community of Palm Coast,” said emcee Jill Prime.
During the “Spotlight on 20 Years,” Bryanna Ivey, a program alumna, articulated that the story of the Black experience “honors our ancestors, and is important to us as descendants of formerly enslaved Americans – and is vital in helping this nation grapple with the truth about institutional racism and its impact on all of us.’’
Edwina Mezo Brown shared the stage, personified as “Heritage,” and with a view of our ancestors’ legacy – like the slave revolts – and pinpointing that Haiti, led by Toussaint Louverture, staved off the French, Spanish and British armies. And, in 1804, it became the first nation of enslaved Africans to be freed.
Young vocalist Jaiyse Williams provided a powerful performance of “A Change Is Gonna Come.”
Expressing emotions that our ancestors might have had after being freed in 1865, the skit, “Freedom,” cast a Council of Freed Persons with “Freedom’’ portrayed by Faith Robinson; “Doubt” played by Joy Prime; “Iggy” and “Faith,” role played by Sheldon Hadley; “Hope,” Jill Prime; “Fear,” Miles Lee; and the “Voice of Reason 1 and 2,” Najee Monroe and Maxwell Lee, respectively.
In the end, our ancestors held on to hope, and dedicated themselves to the systematic process of building houses, churches, schools, colleges, and acquiring businesses and thriving towns - and contributing to science, technology, math, medicine, music, art, and humanities despite jealousy and the rage of others.
The Matanzas High School Steppers joined in celebrating with a rhythmand blues percussive dance. The arrangement was directed by Khadijah Jones.
Fort Mose history
Audience members representing St. Augustine – Janette White Van Dyke and Janice White Voles – recounted being beaten, spat on and kicked while integrating St. Augustine schools during the Civil Rights Movement. Their brother, Samuel White, was part of “The St. Augustine Four.”
Another audience member, the Rev. Lorenzo Laws, is founder of the Fort Mose Historical Society of St. Augustine.
He mentioned that the Fort Mose Museum rekindles its site as part of the Underground Railroad for escaped slaves seeking freedom. And, in 1738, the site became the first, free African territory in the United States.
Salute to Jeanette Wheeler
And, for such a time as this, Chair Jeanette Wheeler received beautiful flowers and a keepsake photo of a Youth Black History program from the Youth Black History Committee – Richard Barnes, Patricia Bottoms, Melba McCarty, Harriett A. Whiting and Annette Williams.
Coming Mrs. Wheeler’s way as well was a Long-Term Service Award from Board of Directors Chair Stephanie Robinson, AACS President Joseph T. Jones, Jonathan Robinson, a program alumnus, and Jill Prime, representing the current program performers.
Mrs. Wheeler, 91, a former educator, weighed in on the past 20 years of first recruiting young people – in the company of their parents – at Walmart, then Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and First Church, and the sororities. Mrs. Wheeler is a visionary and a driving force to young people learning about their history, and financial support in awarding over $100,000 in scholarships for higher education.
“Young people, you are the stars,” said Mrs. Wheeler. “They know we love them. We would not put in all of this time if we didn’t love you and wanted you to succeed.”
AACS President Jones said, with our children knowing our true history, “it actually improves their overall academic achievement. (But) here’s the problem,” he added, “We know that, the researchers know that, and also your governor.’’
