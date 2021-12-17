Daytona church makes history with pastoral pick

Orlando native to lead Mt. Zion A.M.E. as its first female pastor
A 133-year-old church located in Daytona Beach’s Black community has made history with its choice for leadership.
Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church has named the Rev. Sandara E. Williams as its pastor. Williams is the first female pastor in the church’s history.
“I am excited and happy about the new work, and I’m excited to be the first female pastor. I am happy about coming to Daytona Beach,” Williams said. “I do have a vision for the church and what I want to bring to the city. I will be sharing that at the beginning of the year.”
Williams replaces the Rev. Wendell C. Webster who left to pastor New Bethel A.M.E. church in Orlando.
Williams been in the ministry for 22 years and has been a pastor for 13 years. She was previously senior pastor of St. Mark A.M.E. Church in Clermont.
“I have experience with community involvement, community engagement and community outreach. I have the ability to reach those who are lost,” Williams said. “I can help the church grow. I have grown churches in the past.”
During her pastorship in Daytona, Williams also wants to help the youth.
“The youth are my passion. I am also a mentor to young girls,” she explained. “I want to do a lot of youth empowerment and mentoring, especially with girls.”
Online outreach
Williams is aware of the challenges that lie ahead with the church and community as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“We have to be able to meet the needs of those who are less fortunate and in need the most. That is a challenge,” she said.
In addition, Williams plans to expand the church’s reach through online platforms.
“Mt. Zion has been around a long time. We are using online and virtual platforms such as Facebook and YouTube, and we have our website where services could also be viewed. We’re connected on those three platforms as well as in-person,” stated Williams.
‘A good choice’
Williams is from Orlando and is a graduate of Jones High School. She has a master’s degree of divinity from St. Thomas University in Miami. Williams also has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Columbia College.
In addition, Williams spent 30 years as a victims’ advocate with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office where she worked with victims who were in crisis.
Williams is married to the Rev. Isaac L. Williams. They have two children and one granddaughter. Her husband will be at the church with her.
“I wouldn’t say co-pastoring,” Williams explained. “Yes, he will work with the church and will do some ministering.”
Fred Beneby, a member of Mt. Zion, said she was “a good choice.’’
I think there will come a time when you will find more female ministers,” said Beneby, who said his daughter is a minister. “A lot of women are now going into the ministry and being trained to be ministers. Also, most members in the church are females.
Historic church
Mt. Zion is one of the area’s oldest African American churches and is on Daytona Beach’s Black Heritage Trail.
It was founded in 1888 and initially serviced the spiritual needs of the Black settlement of Freemanville, which was located several miles south of Daytona, in the northeast corner of Port Orange.
Mt. Zion moved to South Street in Daytona around 1900 and to its present site in 1924. As the congregation grew, several additions and improvements to the church have been made.
A gospel choir was organized in 1951, a new parsonage was dedicated in 1971, and the church administrative offices were renovated during the late 1990s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.