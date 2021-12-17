The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) soon will hand off the operations of its last driver license office outside of South Florida to the Volusia County tax collector.
The state plans to close its South Daytona driver license office Wed., Jan. 5. The office will reopen in the same location at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, as an Office of Will Roberts – tax collector. The office is at 2400 S. Ridgewood Ave.
Florida statute mandates that elected tax collectors assume operations of driver license offices. After the transition, the only s-operated driver license offices in Florida will be in Broward and Miami-Dade counties – the two remaining Florida counties that do not have an elected tax collector.
FLOW mobile services
During the three-day closure, driver license services will be available at the Office of Will Roberts – tax collector, 2575 S. Volusia Ave., Orange City. Additionally the state will stage a mobile Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) bus in the parking lot of the South Daytona office during the brief closure.
FLOW mobile services include driver license and ID credentialing services and emergency contact information registration. FLOW services will be offered first come, first served.
Written exams and driving tests are not offered in the Orange City location or by the mobile FLOW units.
Individuals may be able to renew or replace a driver license or update an address to a driver license or ID card online at vctaxcollector.org/renew.
Appointments and walk-ins
When the office reopens Jan. 11, services will be provided without appointments. The calendar will open by Jan. 31 for appointments starting Feb. 1.
Appointments may be made online at vctaxcollector.org/appt. Walk-in services will be available along with appointments.
“Once this final transition from the state is complete, we will have the tools we need to begin to create one-stop shops in all of our offices,” Roberts said. “By providing driver license services in the same location as tag and title services, we are keeping our customers from having to make trips to multiple locations to complete different motor vehicle transactions and make property tax payments.”
Currently the tax collector offices allow residents to renew a vehicle or vessel registration, pay their property taxes, request a disabled parking placard or obtain a hunting and fishing license.
The temporary closure of the South Daytona location is necessary to change over the network and security systems from the state to enable the Volusia County tax collector to provide driver license services.
The time also will be used to onboard and train the (former State) employees on Tax Collector procedures and reorganize the office, Roberts explained.
All state employees in the South Daytona office were invited to join the Volusia County tax collector team to facilitate the transition by retaining experienced staff members. Additional team members also have been hired.
For more information, visit vctaxcollector.org.
