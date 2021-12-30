The Times looks back at some of the newspaper’s major headlines of the year.
PART 2: Here are some of the top stories that appeared in the Daytona Times from August through December of 2021
Officer Jason Raynor memorialized and honored
In August, hundreds of law enforcement officers and law enforcement personnel from around the country attended Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor’s funeral at the Ocean Center. Gov. Ron DeSantis also attended. Raynor, 26, died on Aug. 17 from injuries he sustained from a gunshot wound on June 23 while responding to a call in the 100 block of Madison Avenue in Daytona. Othal Wallace, 29, has been charged with the officer’s murder and faces the death penalty.
School mask policy changes
In September, the Volusia County school district switched mask policies twice amid concerns with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Early in the month, the school board voted 3-2 to make masks mandatory until Oct. 15. The mandate included all indoor activities except sports and physical education. Parents had the choice to opt out due to medical reasons with a note from a physician. A few weeks later, the district voted 3-2 to ditch the policy for an opt-out one. This policy allows parents and guardians to opt their children out of the mandatory face-covering policy. The new policy allowed parents and guardians to sign a form so that their kids won’t have to wear a mask. A physician’s note is not needed. The policy still stands.
B-CU and NAA split
In September, Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) and its National Alumni Association (NAA) parted ways, thus dissolving an 88-year relationship. B-CU announced it was creating a Direct Support Organization to handle alumni-related functions. The move came as shock to many alumni. For months, the two sides hadn’t communicated. The NAA reached out to an attorney to mediate, but B-CU hired its own attorney and asked the NAA not to participate in or create any activities that would associate the organization to the university. In October, the university moved forward to replace the NAA with a Direct Support Organization. Consequently, the NAA changed its name to the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune National Athletic Association, but B-CU said the name is too closely related to the institution.
New Housing Authority CEO
In October, the Daytona Beach Housing Authority hired Charles Woodyard as its CEO. He replaced Terrill Bates (2018- 2021). Woodyard was previously CEO of the Housing Authority in Charlotte, North Carolina and Chicago, Illinois. In Daytona, Woodyard is tasked with leading the organization with a $100 million project, including new construction, rehabilitation of existing properties and infill housing.
Bethune statue arrives in Daytona
In October, the marble statue of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, arrived in Dayto- na Beach with much fanfare. After a parade down Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard and through the heart of Bethune-Cookman’s campus, there was a brief ceremony later at the News-Journal Center. An unveiling ceremony was held with B-CU brass, federal, state and local elected officials, members of the Bethune family, the community, and Nilda Maria Comas, the artist who created the statue. The statue remained on display through mid-December at the News-Journal Center and is now headed to D.C. where it will be permanently displayed at the U.S. Capitol. It makes Dr. Bethune the first Black person to represent a state in the National Statuary Hall Collection.
City manager walking tour
In November, Daytona Beach City Manager Deric Feacher kicked off three walking tours with city staff and local residents. The walks were designed to come up with ways to improve the lives of area residents and businesses. Walks were held on a number of streets, including Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard. The walks also showed city staff and residents different parts of town that they normally don’t visit. The city manager plans more walks in the future.
Floods in Midtown
In early November, 8 to 10 inches of rain fell in Daytona Beach bringing flooding once again to the city. Parts of the Black community suffered heavily. The storms brought back memories of October 2020 when storm debris blocked drainage in the Nova Canal. Once again, areas of Caroline Village, Garden Apartments, Palmetto Park, Keech Street, South Street, Campbell Middle School and more were flooded. Madison Avenue and Beach Street also saw flooding. These floods highlight the need for infrastructure improvement within the city, especially in Midtown.
Loren King and the Oath Keepers
In November, the Democratic Black Caucus and West Volusia NAACP called for a local politician to resign. Loren King, Deltona city commissioner for zone 5, was identified in an email hack of the far right, anti-government group, the Oath Keepers, as one of 130 members in Florida. The group recruits former military, law enforcement and first responders. They also have been linked to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. King admitted to being a member but says he has left the group. King has yet to step down and calls for his ouster continue. The Democratic Black Caucus and NAACP had planned to petition Gov. Ron DeSantis for King’s removal.
B-CU falls in Florida Classic
On Nov. 20, Bethune-Cookman had its nine-game winning streak snapped at the Florida Blue Florida Classic, losing to Florida A&M 46-21. The Wildcats turned the ball over four times, which led to 26 points for FAMU. The Rattlers scored 30 straight points in the third quarter. Devin Black threw for 231yards with three touch-downs and was the game MVP for B-CU. B.J. Bohler was the MVP for FAMU, record- ing four tackles, a fumble return touch-down and an interception. B-CU finished the season with a 2-9 record including 2-6 in the SWAC. Florida A&M went 9-3 and 7-1 in the SWAC. FAMU went on to lose to Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the FCS playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.