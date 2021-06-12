7 Street Band to kick off Midtown Music Concert Series

The Midtown Music Concert Series, sponsored by the City of Daytona Beach, kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Daisy Stocking Park with a performance by the 7 Street Band.
Established in 2008, the 7 Street Band has spent more than a decade touring throughout Florida and South Georgia.
They have three talented female singers, who combined have a vocal range that covers many artists including Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Shania Twain, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Katy Perry, Rihanna and Alannah Myles. They are known for performing timeless hits from a wide range of genres and artists.
The performance is part of the free summer concert series, which will bring the best local bands to the area. Daisy Stocking Park is located at 550 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd. Food and drink vendors will be onsite. Attendees can bring their own chairs; however, coolers are not allowed.
Upcoming performances from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday evenings include:
- July 10: The Love Band
- Aug. 14: Daphne Cooper and Dante’s Pride Musicians
- Sept. 11: Flo Logan and Lois Williams
- Sept. 25: The Chris Clarke Jazz Trio
Additional sponsors of the Midtown Music Concert Series include AdventHealth, VyStar Credit Union, Vitas Health Care and U-Store Daytona Beach.
