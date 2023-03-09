Bikers and vendors are looking forward to the activity rev ving up later this week.
Although good crowds were reported in most areas where biker activity takes place, Bike Week got off to a slow start early this week on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd. (historically Second Avenue) in Daytona’s Black community.
On Wednesday, more vendors were setting up in Midtown and bikers were starting to make their way to the area.
A biker who calls himself Naptown and says he’s president of the Woodbridge, Pennsylvania chapter of the State Burners Motorcycle Club, was one of the bikers hanging out on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard
“Our club was established in 1946 and is the oldest Black club in the nation. We come here every year for the brotherhood and camaraderie. We also give back by doing charity when we’re here,” he told the Daytona Times.
“We do biker events all year and this is the kickoff. We love to come here. We ride and interact. I love the atmosphere, bikes, meeting bikers, and seeing their mindsets of what the biker life is. This shows that we can come together in a positive manner.”
The cost of business
Bike Week is also an opportunity for vendors across the country to come to the area and sell items such as biking paraphernalia, food, clothes, music, jewelry and more.
Bike Week brings an estimated 500,000 bikers and an economic impact of $600 million.
Darren Rogers owns D&I Seafood Plus, which is based in DeLand. He does the entire 10 days in the food court on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard near the music stage and dancing area next to Walnut Street.
“We’re looking for things to pick up. Bike Week has been terrible and disappointing thus far. There has been no energy, people, crowd or bikers,” Rogers said.
“Vendors are also dealing with price increases. The prices went up. I paid $1,400 for a 10-by-10 spot. I also paid the $300 permit fee to the city.”
The Second Avenue Merchants Association (SAMA) is a non-profit organization that organizes Bike Week events on Dr. Mary McLeod Boulevard.
Traditionally, vendors under SAMA could just pay the organization for their spot and permit fees but changes in the Bike Week plan kicked many out and many now must go pay their permit fee at the city.
Some vendors frustrated
Some vendors are upset. Some have even gone back home.
Mahamadou Sibi came from New York city to sell oils, black soap and shea butter through his Mahamadou Oils business.
“I hope things pick up and to make a profit.
I’ve been in the same spot every year for 15 years until now. I set up on Friday and had to move. My permit wasn’t approved through SAMA,” expressed Sibi.
“I was tired. I am still tired. I spent a lot of money to come here. I had to stay. I am by myself. I travel the country doing events and nothing like this has ever happened before.”
SAMA is aware of the frustration.
“We are dealing with some changes to policies and we’re working on getting things settled,” commented Barbara Turner-Hymes, SAMA’s spokesperson.
“We have a lot of great bikers and vendors that come every year and we want them to have a great experience.”
‘Getting back on track’
Local businesses and property owners also welcome the economic boost.
Irvin White owns the building at 525 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd. where currently a music shop and barbershop is located.
His vendors had to scramble to get permits fees as well.
White also turned a vacant lot that he owns on the north side of George W. Engram Boulevard adjacent to Fulton Street into a RV lot.
White’s partner, Sharon Hawkins, said, “Things have very been slow. We had a bunch of confusion with vendors permits. Many were taken off the master plan with SAMA and didn’t know it. We have our own vendors and have worked with the city to accommodate.”
“We had people come from Virginia and New York but didn’t have spot. The city approved permits for some. Some vendors left. We lost vendors but things are getting back on track. I apologized to some vendors. I also had to call some and tell them not to come. Some even came and set up but had to leave.”
Sidney Qualis and his wife, Karen Eagar, own Midtown Café at 536 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd. at the corner with Walnut Street.
He said, “We are looking forward to a great Bike Week. Things have been slow, but it looks like things will pick up. Looks like things are picking up right now.”
Note: In last week’s Bike Week story, Qualis was wrong fully identified as Leslie Eagar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.