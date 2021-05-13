Community helps Jessie Corbitt celebrate birthday

A SPECIAL SALUTE FOR 102ND BIRTHDAY

Jessie Corbitt is shown in a festive birthday setting with his granddaughter, Nika Corbitt, who turned 40 on his birthday.
A SPECIAL SALUTE FOR 102ND BIRTHDAY

Local law enforcement officers pose with Mr. Corbitt.

Jessie Corbitt was honored on May 8 with a drive-by parade in front of his Daytona Beach home in celebration of his 102nd birthday. The drive-by party included members of the Sunchasers Motorcycle Club and the Daytona Beach Police Department.

A SPECIAL SALUTE FOR 102ND BIRTHDAY

Mr. Corbitt is surrounded by members of the Sunchasers Motorcycle Club.

Mr. Corbitt was born on May 5, 1919 in Abbeville, Alabama. He is a retired businessman, cab driver and construction worker. He owned his own cab company called Lucky Star Cabs from 1946 to 1994.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.