Bethune-Cookman University celebrated its homecoming week from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5. The week-long festivities included a gospel concert, pep rally, tailgating party, a Greek step show, and, of course, the football game.
In addition to these official events, there were plenty of unofficial events and parties all over town.
Homecoming is truly a time to come home for B-CU alumni, family and friends.
Courtney Johnson has the distinction of being an alum (Class of 2018) and a member of a fraternity (Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity). He is also a member of the National Society of Pershing Rifles, a military honor society for men and women.
He was tailgating outside Daytona Stadium before the Nov. 5 homecoming game.
“It’s been great. I am in the U.S. Air Force. I travel a lot. It feels great to come back to the university that put me in position to succeed. I am only tailgating. I went to the game last year. This is my first time tail-gating. I’ll be here all day,’’ he told the Daytona Times.
Rosa Cantrell also has the distinction of being both an alumnus and in a sorority.
She was celebrating with her sisters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. “I am here with my family. My line sisters are celebrating our 45th anniversary. Homecoming is always wonderful. I’m from Florida. I’ve lived across the country. I now live in Georgia,” responded Cantrell.
“The friends I come back to see; we just have a ball. I am Class of ’79’. My cousin is in the Class of ’72. I’ve been celebrating with her and my line sisters. I did the parade, jazz and mimosa brunch, tailgating and football game.”
Alumni also just have fun during homecoming.
“I come to enjoy the festivities and camaraderie with my brothers and sisters that I went to school with as well as other alumni,” emphasized Reginald Bryant, Class of 1994.
“We catch up on old times, have some good food and watch the Wildcats win a game. It’s always fun, whether rain or shine.”
Homecoming is also a good time for the students.
Keeli Pressley is a sophomore at B-CU.
She told the Times, “This year has been very fun. I didn’t do much last year. I did all events except for Goombay this year.”
Mataoel Daniels is a freshman at Bethune-Cookman.
He echoed, “Homecoming is all good. Everything has been lit and cool. We’re out here having fun. We’ve been having fun all week long.”
R&B singer and songwriter Sevyn Streeter and rapper Rick Ross did live performances.
Rick Ross is a rapper from Miami known for hits such as “Every Day I’m Husslin”, “Asthon Martin Music” and “Here I Am.’’
Sevyn Streeter is from Haines City. She is known for hits such as “It Won’t Stop” and “Next.’’
She has also written hits for Chris Brown, Usher, K. Michelle, Kelly Rowland, Ariana Grande, Alicia Keys, Fantasia, Brandy and Tamar Braxton.
The students enjoyed the performances.
“The performances went well. It’s great that they came out to perform and celebrate with us,” said Daniel.
Pressley added, “The entertainment this year was great. It’s better than the one act that we had last year.”
Despite the Wildcats losing the football game ,there remains a sense of pride.
Blackburn expressed, “We didn’t win, but I love my team regardless. I’ll support them regardless.”
