Bikers, officers help Jessie Corbitt celebrate 102nd birthday

On Saturday, Jessie Corbitt was honored with a drive-by parade in front of his Daytona Beach home in celebration of his 102nd birthday. The drive-by party included members of the Sunchasers Motorcycle Club and the Daytona Beach Police Department.
Mr. Corbitt was born on May 5, 1919 in Abbeville, Alabama. He is a retired businessman, cab driver and construction worker. He owned his own cab company called Lucky Star Cabs from 1946 to 1994.
He shares his birthday with his granddaughter, Nika Corbitt, who turned 40 on May 5.
