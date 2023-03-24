Busy on the beachside

SPRING BREAK 2023
Visitors to Volusia County spend their spring break enjoying the sand and surf at area beaches. It was especially busy on the beach side on Friday, St. Patrick’s Day, as locals and out-of-towners participated in parties and other events. Spring break, which has been a concern in New Smyrna Beach, was more controlled, officers say. That was helped by a curfew for unaccompanied minors from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday, Saturday, and legal holidays.
