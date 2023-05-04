The Crab & Seafood Festival drew hundreds of locals and out-of-state visitors to Daytona Beach on April 29 for a day of food, music, entertainment and fun.
“Everything went great, including the people, the food and the atmosphere,” said Brittany Presley, who organized the festival through her business, Divine Designs Event Planning & Décor. The City of Daytona Beach was the main sponsor of the event.
“We are glad to, once again, host this event. It’s a wonderful day. We have people from all over the city and people from out of town. We have all types of food and other goods sold along with music, entertainment and fun. Everyone should be here having a great time,” said Daytona Commissioner Paula Reed.
The festival not only offered seafood, but also a variety of food that included barbecue and Caribbean dishes.
Singing and dancing too
There were 30 vendors, most of them locals, while others came from Miami and as Jacksonville.
Other vendors sold merchandise such as T-shirts, hats, sunglasses, purses, candles, hygiene items, hair and skincare products and more.
There was plenty of entertainment, with live musical performances from local jazz artist Daniel “The Sax Man” Fuqua, The Love Band and local 12-year-old hip-hop artist Michai “King Michai” Williams.
Deejay Hitman kept the crowd entertained, and there was line dancing by Tweet, and other performances.
Visitors also enjoyed carnival games, a kids’ zone, arts and crafts, and face painting.
Festivalgoers said the event was more than they expected. “I loved it ; it was very well put together,” said Daytona Beach resident Kay Brown. “I attended last year, but this year is much better. There were more vendors and entertainment. Brittany did a great job.”
‘Grown and progressed’
The event is also a hit with both local and out-of-town vendors.
Flournoy Family Country Style Cooking had a mobile food truck near the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.
“This is a wonderful event. We have folks here from all over locally and the state of Florida. We need to keep it going. Events like this is good for the community. We don’t do much here in Daytona,” said Annette Johnson, whose family owns the business with her relative Anthony Flournoy.
Local businesses in the vicinity also benefited from the festival, such as A Golden Taste of Jamaica Food & Treats.
“We’ve already made what we made last year. This brought a lot of people over here who normally don’t come. It’s day-time and they see it is safe. They see the different things that they can buy here,’ owner David Lucas said. “I wish we had an event like this once a month.
We need more events like this; It’s good for our community. Many events take money out of our city and community. This one keeps it in.”
This was the third year that the event was held in Daytona and the eighth overall. Presley previously held the festival in Port Orange.
“This event has really grown and progressed. This is the most vendors we’ve had since it’s been here. We had a lot more seafood vendors. In the past, a lot of people wanted more seafood options and we’ve added that as well as more entertainment and other vendors,” Presley noted.
The goal is for the festival to become bigger and better.
Presley added, “I want to see this grow. We blocked off Charles Street but haven’t quite reached there. We filled up the Avenue to Walnut Street. Hopefully, we can fill up the Avenue to Charles Street next year.”
