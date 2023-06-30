On June 25, the Gammu Mu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, in partnership with A Wish, Inc., presented its 2023 Debutante Cohort during the chapter’s biennial Debutante Cotillion & Scholarship program.
With the theme, “The Renaissance of the Tea Rose and Ivy,” five young women were introduced to the Volusia County community with an elegant affair held at the Museum of Arts & Sciences in Daytona Beach.
The young women introduced as members of he 2023 Debutante Cohort were:
Kaila Bellamy, Atlantic High School. She is the daughter of Kevin Bellamy and Ashley Crockett. Ja’Caya Dukes, Mainland High School. She is the daughter of Gregory and Venitra Dukes.
Jade Long, Mainland High School. She is the daughter of Jaime Ashley and Kristie Long. Ariana Rountree, Mainland High School. She is the daughter of Cassandra Rountree and the late Rylyn Rountree.
Jordyn Williams, Mainland High School. She is the daughter of Willie and Tanya Williams.
During the cotillion presentation, Kaila Bella-my was crowned Miss Debutante Cotillion 2023. In addition, Bellamy and Jordyn Williams were each awarded $1,000 scholarships to continue their postsecondary education.
WKMG News 6 Mornings Anchor Bridgett Ellison served as the mistress of ceremony for the cotillion. Young men who served as escorts for the debutantes included Matthew Brown, Zahir Allen, Joshua Ambrose and Lawal McCray, Jr.
