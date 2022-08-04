Some girls enjoy the games

Some girls enjoy the games before the movie started.
Sheila McBean with C-Style Entertainment provided the music.

The City of Daytona Beach hosted a family night on July 29 at Derbyshire Park, which included a movie of “Cinderella.’’

Families who attended enjoyed music before the movie provided by C-Style Entertainment. There also were games and free food. 

The family night was an idea of Zone 5 Commissioner Danette Henry. She plans to duplicate this night out for the entire family on Aug. 12 at Suburbia Park,  700 Heineman St.

The gates will open at 7:30 p.m. with music, free food. The movie, which will start at 8:30, will be “Space Jam: A New Legacy’’ featuring LeBron James, Michael B. Jordan, and Don Cheadle. 

Attending were Daytona Beach City Manager Deric Feacher, Commissioner Dannette Henry, Mayor Derrick Henry, Assistant City Manager Betty Goodman and Paisley Henry, daughter of the mayor.

