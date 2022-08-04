The City of Daytona Beach hosted a family night on July 29 at Derbyshire Park, which included a movie of “Cinderella.’’
Families who attended enjoyed music before the movie provided by C-Style Entertainment. There also were games and free food.
The family night was an idea of Zone 5 Commissioner Danette Henry. She plans to duplicate this night out for the entire family on Aug. 12 at Suburbia Park, 700 Heineman St.
The gates will open at 7:30 p.m. with music, free food. The movie, which will start at 8:30, will be “Space Jam: A New Legacy’’ featuring LeBron James, Michael B. Jordan, and Don Cheadle.
