At the 73rd Emmy Awards, favored front-runners “The Crown” and “Ted Lasso” dominated the drama and comedy categories, but the big winners Sunday night were clear: familiarity and caution.
Television Academy voters didn’t take many chances when it came to their top-of-the-ballot choices. Perennial favorite “The Crown” went in with 24 nominations, won 11 awards. Season 4 of Netflix’s series about the royal Windsors swept the major drama categories, including a lead actress win for Olivia Colman, who plays Queen Elizabeth II. Supporting actress Gillian Anderson also won for her excellent portrayal of Margaret Thatcher.
In another non-shocking twist, Apple TV+’s nice-guy comedy “Ted Lasso,” starring Jason Sudeikis as a disarming American football coach running a British soccer team, took home prizes for comedy series, lead actor (Sudeikis), supporting actor (Brett Goldstein) and supporting actress (Hannah Waddingham).
The lack of surprises and the academy’s aversion to more risky choices meant that the Emmys took a step back when it came to racial diversity. No performers of color won in any of the comedy, drama or limited series categories despite some of the strongest contenders in years.
And it was nearly two hours into the show when the first person of color stepped onstage to receive an award. RuPaul made Emmy history for the most Emmys won by a person of color when “RuPaul’s Drag Race” landed the outstanding competition series honor for the fourth consecutive year.
Tobias Menzies, who plays Prince Philip in “The Crown,” won over the late Michael K. Williams, a sentimental favorite who died unexpectedly this month. Williams, best known for his indelible role as Omar Little in “The Wire,” had been nominated for an Emmy four times but never had won when he made the cut this year for HBO’s “Lovecraft Country.”
Though Menzies was a strong contender, there was a palpable disappointment in the room at L.A. Live when Williams and the role that he brought to life — of Montrose Freeman, a gay man in the Jim Crow era — was not recognized.
‘The Crown’ vs. ‘Pose’
Josh O’Connor, who plays a young Prince Charles in “The Crown,” won lead actor in a drama series over Billy Porter in “Pose.” Many handicappers and critics believed Porter stood a good chance to win because of his strong performance in the farewell season of the FX drama.
Hopes were high that at least the limited series categories would deliver an interesting upset. Half of social media seemed to be rooting for Michaela Coel’s powerful and rulebending “I May Destroy You.”
That British HBO series, which dealt with sexual assault, race and identity, was pitted against the HBO crime procedural “Mare of Easttown,” Amazon’s “The Underground Railroad,” Disney+’s “WandaVision” and Netflix “The Queen’s Gambit.” That last title, a period tale about a female chess player in a man’s world, won. Along with “Mare of Easttown, “Queen’s Gambit” nabbed five out of seven of the limited series categories during the Primetime Emmy broadcast. The sweep marked another loss for stories centered on people of color.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.