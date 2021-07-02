Hudson covers Aretha classics for ‘Respect’ soundtrack

Jennifer Hudson is not only playing Aretha Franklin on screen, she’s covering the Queen of Soul in the studio, too.
The original motion picture soundtrack for the Aretha biopic “Respect” sees Hudson covering 17 of her classics, including the title track, “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man,” “You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman,” “Chain of Fools,” “Think” and more, Epic Records announced Monday.
The soundtrack — which also includes the original song “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” which was co-written by Carole King and produced by will.i.am — will be released Aug. 13, the same day “Respect” is due in theaters.
The soundtrack’s track listing is as follows, according to a release:
- “There Is A Fountain Filled With Blood”
- “Accenttchuate The Positive”
- “Nature Boy”
- “I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Loved You)”
- “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man”
- “Dr. Feelgood”
- “Respect”
- “Sweet Baby (Since You’ve Been Gone)”
- “Ain’t No Way”
- “(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman”
- “Chain of Fools”
- “Think”
- “Take My Hand, Precious Lord”
- “Spanish Harlem”
- “I Say A Little Prayer for You”
- “Precious Memories”
- “Amazing Grace”
- “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”
