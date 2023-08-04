Issa Rae as President Barbie catered to my Black Barbie childhood

REVIEW
If you haven’t heard by now, the “Barbie’’ movie is the most popular movie out, raking in $155 million by the end of its opening weekend, its $145 million budget.
My journey to playing with Barbies is similar to the beginning of the movie. I first had a Baby Alive and adored her, but once I was introduced to playing with Barbies, I’ve never looked back.
For as long as I can remember Barbie played a key role in my childhood. First came the Barbies then came the dream house, plus the pool clothes, shoes, all which added to my Barbie fantasy. I have many fond memories of Barbie making up most of my early childhood, creating the most dramatic scenarios as my friends and I played Barbie roles together.
As a little girl having Black barbies was very comforting because it gave me an opportunity to see someone that looks like me with the same skin tone, hair, and facial features.
Eurocentric features have always been the beauty standard for many years. In my personal experience I’ve always felt Black women were never viewed as pretty, soft or feminine in the world nor were we given the chance to be those things.
It even goes as far as little black girls experiencing “adultification,’’ which is the expectation of Black girls to act more mature than their actual age to appear more adult like.
Black Barbie Issa
These pre-conceived labels make it complex for Black girls to find selfworth and have a good self-esteem, not to mention identity that is not dictated by a Eurocentric society.
This is why I believed Issa Rae portraying President Barbie was a wonderful addition to the film. It gave little Black girls, including myself, happiness to see someone that looks like them.
Seeing Black women on the big screen escaping the traditional roles of being resilient and enduring hurt and pain is refreshing. Issa playing a soft, fun and cheerful character gives me hope to see more Black representation for our community.
No matter how young or old you are, positive and empowering representation is a trend that will never be outdated and will resonate for generations to come.
Jasmine Hall is a Bethune-Cookman University mass communications major and a summer intern with the Daytona Times.
