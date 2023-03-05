ERYKAH BADU, JILL SCOTT AND CHARLIE WILSON AMONG MUSIC FESTIVAL PERFORMERS
The internationally acclaimed Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival returns to March 11-12 at the Miami Hard Rock Stadium.
The festival’s 16th year will boast an eclectic line-up celebrating Black music and culture. The two-day festival will include some of the biggest names in R&B, neo-soul, and reggae. This year’s edition will also have a special soulful Sunday featuring several award-winning Gospel artists.
This year’s list of performers includes Jill Scott, Charlie Wilson, Ari Lennox, Sean Paul, Jodeci, Keyshia Cole, El DeBarge, Erykah Badu, Mike Phillips and Soulful Sunday with Chandler Moore, Kierra Sheard and Pastor Mike Jr.
“Over the years, Jazz in the Gardens has evolved on many levels. Now, in our 16th year, the festival continues to showcase some amazing talent and different genres of music for all those who attend to enjoy,’’ said Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris.’’ People come from all over for this unique experience. Jazz is the means by which we celebrate grandly music, food, and culture, together.”
The festival returned in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to the live performances, the 2023 Jazz in The Garden Music Festival will feature a variety of food vendors as well as merchandise village.
For tickets and more information, visit www.jazzinthegardens.com.
