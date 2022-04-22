Kelley to play Sammy Davis Jr. in Hulu series

Elijah Kelley will take on his meatiest role to date as the late, great Sammy Davis Jr.
The actor, who previously starred in music-focused prime-time projects such as “The Wiz Live!,” “The New Edition Story” and the “Empire” spinoff “Star,” has been tapped to portray the trailblazing entertainer in a forthcoming biographical series.
Hulu announced last week that the eight-part series, executive produced by “Precious” director Lee Daniels, will explore Davis’ life “through the lens of his racial identity and his complex relationship with the Black Community.”
A song and dance man of considerable talent, Davis is largely recognized as America’s first Black superstar with a career spanning 50 years in theater, film, television, music and concert performance.
As a member of the Rat Pack, the Harlem native – who died in 1990 at age 64 – helped break racial barriers in the segregated entertainment business of the 1950s and 1960s. Davis was a controversial figure for dating white film stars and keeping close ties to the Kennedy clan and Richard Nixon.
The chart-topping “Candy Man” singer famously converted to Judaism and died in insurmountable debt after battling addiction and illness.
The series is based on Wil Haygood’s award-winning 2006 biography “In Black and White: the Life of Sammy Davis, Jr.”
Kelley, 35, will reunite with Daniels, who is set to direct the first two episodes of the series.
“This is a deep dive into the origin story of blackness in Hollywood and how things still remain the same,” the “Empire” creator wrote on Instagram. “All people talk about is how much Hollywood has evolved. Maybe it has. But for the most part, it’s a facade. S— ain’t changed. Thank you @hulu for letting me tell my story, Sammy’s story and the story of so many other black artists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.