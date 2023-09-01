More than 200 bikers and members of the community will come together for the Charity Motorcycle Ride for Prostate Cancer Awareness on Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Julia T. and Charles W. Cherry, Sr. Cultural & Educational Center, 925 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach. The event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check-in is at 8 a.m.
Both the ride and walk goes from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A program follows inside the Cherry center at noon.
Bikers for Charity Inc., a non-profit group of 30 bikers, is presenting the event.
“We take on different charities. This one is very dear to our hearts. We have many bikers in the Sunchasers and members of our community that have been stricken with this disease,” commented Victor Ingram.
‘Screening is important’
Prostate cancer is a disease marked by uncontrolled (malignant) growth of cells in the prostate. The prostate is a walnut-sized gland in men located below the bladder surrounding the urethra tube that carries urine out of the bladder.
It is estimated that 288,300 men in the United States will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year.
“Prostate cancer is hitting us all, including veterans. Screening is important. We don’t get screening like we should. They also have a new one called digital. We must get involved with testing. It is also affecting African Americans at higher rates. We need to bring about awareness,’’ he added.
Ingram is the CEO of Bikers for Charity, Inc. and president of the Sunchasers motorcycle club.
The Sunchasers and Divine Divas motorcycle clubs; Hardnotts Photography & Video, LLC; and the City of Daytona Beach also are supporting and sponsoring the event.
It will consist of a motorcycle ride and a walk around Cypress Park, which is located right behind the Cherry Center. The walk and ride will occur simultaneously.
Cherry to be honored
There also will be food vendors, guest speakers and a panel discussion.
The late Charles W. Cherry II will be honored posthumously at the event. Cherry passed away last month after a bout with cancer. Cherry is the former publisher of the Daytona Times and Florida Courier newspapers. Cherry’s family will be present and accept the award on his behalf.
“He did so much in our community even outside of the media. He pushed for social change, civil rights, social justice and the needs of our community. He addressed things that needed to be addressed. He attacked the hard subjects,” expressed Ingram.
“He was going to be our speaker before he passed. We think it is more fitting that he gets the award. We will do this annually. We will call it the Charles Cherry II Cancer Awareness Award.”
Another goal of the event is to get men, especially Black men, to go to the doctor to get their regular checkups and screenings, which can help with treatment if detected early.
Monique Anderson emphasized, “We want to bring about awareness and make sure men are getting medical check-ups. Men and Black men do hesitate to get checkups. They keep running believing nothing will happen to them. Regular checkups lead to catching it early on, which leads to more successful treatment.
A lot of times women make the calls and push the men to care for themselves.”
Anderson goes by the Biker name “Cookie.’’ She is the administrative director of Bikers for Charity and president of the Divine Divas, a local Black female biker club.
Supporters and sponsors
Duane C. Fernandez Sr., Daytona Times photojournalist and owner of Hardnotts Photography & Video, initiated the process.
“I just thought about it when my sister died of cancer. I also talked to Chuck (Charles Cherry II) about getting involved before he passed. We all discussed prostate cancer and came up with the ride and an award honoring those who battle with the disease,” Fernandez said.
All funds raised will go to Halifax Health and Advent Health for their cancer treatment and cure efforts.
Daytona Beach Commissioner Paula Reed is also a sponsor and had a hand in the planning.
Other sponsors include F.R.E.S.H. Book Festival; Masonic Lodge 161 (Espanola, FL); Serenity Chapter 116 of the Eastern Stars; and MMI Daytona, LLC.
The Daytona Beach Police Department and Volusia County Sheriff ’s Office are also supporting the event.
The ride begins on George Engram Boulevard, then goes east to Beach Street. The bikers will then travel north to Ormond Beach to Tomoka Park’s loop area, then to A1A. There will be a stop at Bicentennial Park in Ormond-by-the Sea for about 20 minutes, then they will ride south on A1A to Main Street, then west on George Engram back to the Cherry center.
Sponsorships options are still available. For more information, to donate, sponsor or register for the event or to participate in the ride or walk, visit www.bikersforcharity.org or email info@bikersforcharity.org.
