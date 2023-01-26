Forty-five local, regional and global authors will participate in this year’s F.R.E.S.H. Book Festival in Daytona Beach.
The three-day event, sponsored by the City of Daytona Beach and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, begins on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. with a film festival at the Captain Willie Miller Instructional Center at the university. The event will feature two films and a workshop by renowned filmmakers Marlon McCaulsky and Lamont Gant.
On Feb. 24 and Feb. 25, the book festival will be held at the Julia T. and Charles Cherry, Sr., Cultural & Educational Center, 925 George W Engram Blvd, Daytona Beach.
This year’s authors and book festival executives will come to Daytona Beach to share knowledge, sell books, and spread the word about literacy.
Headline authors are Stevin “Hedake” Smith; Curtis Bunn, CEO of the Black Book Festival of Atlanta; David Simon, CEO of the National Black Book Festival, UK via Zoom; Janis Kearney, CEO of WOW Publishing, Author, and diarist to President Bill Clinton; Elizabeth Randall, paranormal and ghost writer; Angie Ransome Jones, anthor and ghost writer; W.C. Filmore, Daytona Beach mystery writer; and Rekia Beverly, a local author and developer of Mrs. Ashbury “The Children’s Teacher.”
On Feb. 24, the festival begins at noon with a performance by the Palm Terrace Elementary School music class re-enacting the Black History book by Beverly.
The festival will include two full days of workshops and interviews with all of the authors.
Workshops included are “Publishing 101,” “Film Script-writing and Filmmaking 101,” “Money, Marriage and Making It Work,” and Audiobooks: “The Next Generation.” Literacy awards also will be presented.
Feb. 24 will end with a kaleidoscope of poetry and music. On Feb. 25, the day ends with a performance by recording artist DeMarKus.
General Admission is $8 per day; $5 for seniors over 60; and free for students and teachers. Movie ticket only is $5.
For tickets, visit www.freshbookfestival.net. For more information, email freshbookfestivals@gmail.com.
