Daytona native and filmmaker Shanita Brown is conducting a free camp for kids ages 9 to 17 that will teach them how to make movies.
The camp runs July to November and will teach youngsters the art of filmmaking.
“I work with a lot of actors that are kids. They are so talented. Parents inquire about how to get their kids into acting. I also work with kids, so I decided to do this,” Brown told the Daytona Times.
“I started with my youngest son. It amazes me how he learned. He never did this but in my latest film he helped me with a lot on set, including running the sleigh.”
The program is open for six kids. Those interested should call 407-218-9802.
“I can only teach one at a time. I have six films lined up. I need to work with each kid individually. It allows them to learn as much as possible,” explained Brown.
The program promotes youths expressing themselves positively.
Brown emphasized, “It’s about the kids. Anybody that knows me knows that I am about the kids. I want them to be succeed and to not let anything or anyone deter them.”
Actor, writer, filmmaker
Brown has been making films for over a year. She has acted for 15 and been writing for 10.
“I decided to make my own because I wanted to bring my own vision. To write something down is OK but to take what you wrote and put it on film, compress it and still make the story interesting is a challenge but rewarding, Brown shared.
Brown makes short films (10 to 30 minutes long). She has done eight films and won 11 awards.
Her latest film, “Paper Napkins,’’ was recently submitted to the Orlando Film Festival.
Brown’s first film, “Mine Since Birth,’’ was selected to be shown at the Orlando Urban Film Festival with films by hip-hop mogul Damon Dash and actor Jamal Woolard, who played the late hip-hop star Biggie Smalls in the film “Notorious’’ in 2022.
“There were so many stars there. It felt amazing. I couldn’t wrap my head around it. What really made me feel good was when I got my first award. It made me feel like I accomplished something,” recalls Brown.
Brown’s film won six awards, including Best Women Filmmaker at the Critics Choice International Film Festival (2022) and Best Director at the Spring Time International Film Festival 2023.
Her film “Brownstone’’ (2022) won Best Sci-Fi Film at the Critics Choice International Film Festival (2023) and Best Short Sci-Fi at the Golden Minds Film Festival (2023).
On Black women in film
Brown wants to portray Black people, particularly Black women, in a positive manner in her films. She sees challenges in the industry for Blacks, particularly for women.
“It’s hard for Black people in film, especially women. They want us to do those exploitation roles. I refuse. I won’t be put in a box. So many actors fell into that. Many are good at what they do but are lost into that,” emphasized Brown.
“In a recent film, I had to correct a camera person to shoot a Black actor with proper lighting. I was once on a set as an actor and had to do my own makeup because the makeup artist couldn’t. She said she never did makeup for a dark- skinned person before.”
Brown was born and raised in Daytona Beach and comes from humble beginnings.
The Spruce Creek High School graduate has lived in the Pine Haven and Palmetto Park housing developments.
“My experiences and upbringing help me excel. I came from a big family. We didn’t have a lot. When you grow up and get in position to help, provide or give back you must. You want to,’’ she said.
“You know what you had and didn’t. I owe everything to my mom. She did everything. She had five boys and one girl.’’
Master’s degree from Kaplan
Brown also is a substitute teacher in the Volusia County School System.
“My career in education helps me in film. It helps with grammar. I can work with people and kids. I know how to teach, deal with people and educate,’’ she related. “You educate and deal with others working in film. When making films as a director, you must be firm and direct with actors and crew members just like teaching students in a classroom.
Brown received her bachelor’s degree in legal studies from the University of Central Florida. She earned a master’s degree in science and Pre-Law from Kaplan University. Brown plans to pursue a doctorate in law as well.
She is the mother of four children. Her two daughters - Jazzmen Gentle and Za’Ria Gentle – act in her films while her youngest son, O’rius Brown, is always on set. Her oldest son, Hajj Gentle Jr., often stops by.
She also wants to build a filmmaking network to Daytona.
“I was born and raised here. Why not film here? I don’t want to have to go to Orlando to film,’’ she added.
