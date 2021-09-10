Midtown Music Concert Series continues Sept. 11 and Sept. 25

The Midtown Music Concert Series, sponsored by the city of Daytona Beach, continues in September with performances Saturday, Sept. 11, and Saturday, Sept. 25, at Daisy Stocking Park in Daytona Beach. The shows are from 7 to 9 p.m.
Sept. 11:
Dante’s Dream and Mackenzie Newton
Dante’s Dream includes Christopher Clarke (keyboard), Wayne Pollock (bass), Faarid Rashid (percussion), Robb Smith (drums) and Gregory Steel (guitar).
This group plays a variety of genres including R&B and Smooth Jazz. Dante’s Dream will also provide the music for Mackenzie Newton, who is a rising star with an extensive musical back- ground and has trained to sing on Broadway.
Sept. 25:
Chris Clarke and Friends
Chris Clarke will be performing with Randy Bordon and Dimas Sanchez.
- Clarke studied classical piano at the Juilliard School and jazz at The Manhattan School of Music. He later attended Berklee College of Music. After settling in Kansas City, Clarke learned Kansas City jazz and was mentored by city greats including Claude “Fiddler” Williams, Frank Smith, Elbert James “Coots” Dye and Ahmad Aladeen.
Clarke started playing at the Mutual Musicians Foundation in 1993, where he has been playing ever since. He has performed with noted greats including Bobby Watson, Aladeen, Carmell Jones, Art Frank and Stanley Turrentine. Clarke has performed and recorded with numerous artists and was filmed in Robert Altman’s “Kansas City” and Ken Burns’ “Jazz.”
- Randy Bordon is a multi-genre bass player who studied at the Amadeo Roldan Conservatory in Havana, Cuba. Bordon toured Cuba with several professional bands while attending school and has also toured in Canada and the Tampa Bay and Miami areas.
- Dimas Sanchez is a drummer and percussionist who integrates Puerto Rican folklore with jazz, blues and other musical styles. He has played with a diverse group of musicians including David Sánchez, Giovanni Hidalgo, Eddie “Guagua” Rivera, Milly Puente and John Benítez. He produced “Against All Odds” with his group, Fusión Beat, which received an excellent review in the Jazz Corner magazine.
Daisy Stocking Park is located at 550 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd. Food and drink vendors will be onsite. Attendees can bring their own chairs; however, coolers are not allowed.
The performances are part of the free summer concert series sponsored by the city of Daytona Beach, AdventHealth, VyStar Credit Union, Vitas Health Care and U-Store Daytona Beach.
