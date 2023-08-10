The free, Daytona Beach-sponsored Midtown Music Concert Series continues at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, with a performance by Chris Mc-Neil, a country music artist.
Born and raised in Central Florida, Navy veteran Chris McNeil grew up surrounded by music. His pride for where he comes from is woven into his meaningful lyrics, while the soulfulness gained singing in the church choir comes across in each note he sings.
Attendees can bring their own lawn chairs; however, coolers are not allowed. Guests can enjoy Line Dancing with Eddra before the concert at 6:30 p.m. Food and drink vendors will be onsite. Cypress Park is at 981 George W. Engram Blvd.
This year’s Midtown Music Concert Series is sponsored by Humana and United Healthcare. More info: www.CODB.us/MidtownMusic.
