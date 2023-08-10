Chris McNeil

The free, Daytona Beach-sponsored  Midtown Music Concert Series  continues at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, with a performance by Chris Mc-Neil, a country music artist.

Chris McNeil

Chris McNeil is a singer and guitarist. His first single, “County Line,’’ has gained the attention in the Nashville music scene.

Born and raised in Central Florida, Navy veteran Chris McNeil grew up surrounded by music. His pride for where he comes from is woven into his meaningful lyrics, while the soulfulness gained singing in the church choir comes across in each note he sings.

Attendees can bring their own lawn chairs; however, coolers are not allowed. Guests can enjoy Line Dancing with Eddra before the concert at 6:30 p.m. Food and drink vendors will be onsite. Cypress Park is at 981 George W. Engram Blvd.

This year’s Midtown Music Concert Series  is sponsored by Humana and United Healthcare. More info: www.CODB.us/MidtownMusic.

