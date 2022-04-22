Not retired: Kendrick Lamar announces new album

Rapper Kendrick Lamar revealed the title and release date of his next album on Monday after a fan jokingly accused him of quitting music.
In response to a February tweet from @raptalksk that deemed Lamar “officially retired,” the Grammy winner posted a link to his website announcing his first solo record in five years. Lamar’s fifth studio album, “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” is set to arrive May 13.
“Appreciate your patience,” the announcement reads.
After a long Lamar drought, the rapper’s loyal fans are excited about the news — especially @raptalksk, who has already taken credit for bringing Lamar “out of retirement” and baited his next target, tweeting, “Frank Ocean is officially retired.”
“NO WAY KENDRICK LAMAR ANNOUNCED HIS ALBUM USING MY TWEET WTFFFF,” the self-professed hip-hop and music enthusiast wrote.
“Drop a follow if u want ur favorite artist out of retirement.”
It’s been half a decade since Lamar released his last solo studio effort, “Damn.,” which collected five Grammy Awards, including rap song and rap album. The acclaimed collection was also nominated for album of the year, while the hit single “Humble.” competed for record of the year.
In August, the “DNA.” hitmaker confirmed that his forthcoming album would be his last for his longtime record label, Top Dawg Entertainment, which reps a number of rap and R&B powerhouses such as SZA, Schoolboy Q and Jay Rock.
