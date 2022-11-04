You might want to do some early “husslin, husslin, husslin’’ to get to Bethune-Cookman’s homecoming game on Saturday, Nov. 5.
“The Greatest Tailgate of All Time’’ party, which begins at noon, is scheduled to feature two-big time artists from Florida.
R&B singer and songwriter Sevyn Streeter and rapper Rick Ross are slated to do live performances at the pre-game tailgating party.
Rick Ross is a rapper from Miami, known for hits such as “Every Day I’m Husslin”, “Asthon Martin Music”, “Here I Am” and more.
Ross also has a music label called Maybach Music Group. Sevyn Streeter is from Haines City. She is known “It Won’t Stop” “Next” and more.
She also has written hits for Chris Brown, Usher, K. Michelle, Kelly Rowland, Ariana Grande, Alicia Keys, Fantasia, Brandy and Tamar Braxton.
Bethune-Cookman plays Alabama State University at 4 p.m. for their homecoming game at Daytona Stadium at 3917 LPGA Blvd.
‘Practice your patience’
Historically, traffic has been an issue in the area around the stadium, especially coming off International Speedway Boulevard onto LPGA Boulevard.
Also, there is a new community called Eagle Crest which consists of 139 new houses, which could also contribute to the traffic problem.
In the past, people have been encouraged to travel to the stadium in a timely manner or to get there early.
People are also encouraged to travel to the stadium by taking LPGA instead of International Speedway Boulevard.
“We encourage everyone to practice your patience and to leave early as possible,” said Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.